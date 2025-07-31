China flags concerns over potential security risks in Nvidia's H20 chips

BEIJING: China raised concerns over potential security risks in Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chip, casting uncertainty over the US company's sales prospects in China weeks after a US export ban was reversed.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet regulator, said it was concerned by a US proposal for advanced chips sold abroad to be equipped with tracking and positioning functions.

It said it had summoned Nvidia to a meeting on Thursday (Jul 31) to explain whether its H20 AI chip had any backdoor security risks, as it was worried that Chinese user data and privacy rights could be affected.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In May, US Senator Tom Cotton introduced a bill that would direct the Commerce Department to require location verification mechanisms for AI chips subject to export restrictions, to curb Chinese access to advanced US semiconductor technology.

Nvidia has been in the crosshairs of US-China relations and China's move comes shortly after the US this month reversed an April ban on Nvidia selling the H20 chip to China. The company developed the H20 chip for the Chinese market after the US imposed export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023.

Last month, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embarked on a very public and effusive visit to China, where he sought to demonstrate his commitment to the Chinese market, met with government officials and praised the country's AI advances.