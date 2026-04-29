Chinese food influencer Bai Bing fined US$2.8 million for tax evasion

BEIJING: A celebrity food influencer has been hit with an 18.9 million yuan (US$2.8 million) fine after Chinese tax authorities found he had underpaid more than 9 million yuan in taxes.

In a statement on Tuesday (Apr 28), China’s State Taxation Administration said Bai Bing, 32, an internet personality known for his food reviews, had underpaid taxes between 2021 and 2024.

Bai, who has more than 40 million followers on popular video-sharing platform Douyin, was found to have evaded personal income tax, value-added tax and other levies by misclassifying income and filing false returns, authorities said.

He was ordered in October 2025 to pay a total of 18.9 million yuan in back taxes, late fees and fines, all of which have since been collected.

Checks by CNA on Wednesday showed that Bai’s accounts on Douyin and Xiaohongshu had been banned for “violating relevant laws, regulations and policies”.

In a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Bai admitted to the violations and said he was “willing to accept the penalties and punishments” and cooperate fully with authorities.

“I have come to realise that as a public figure, I must comply with regulations, pay taxes in accordance with the law, and set a good example for others,” he said.

TOUGH ON TAX EVASION

China takes a tough stand on tax evasion and under the law, authorities are entitled to recover tax amounts, unpaid or underpaid, with surcharges imposed.

Those who cheat, conceal or fail to pay their taxes are subjected to hefty fines and investigated for criminal responsibility under the law.

Chinese state media reports said Bai earned substantial commissions through advertising partnerships but consistently underreported his income, prompting an official investigation.