Why some of China’s top gaokao scorers are saying no to Beijing’s elite universities

BEIJING: Scoring top marks in China’s gruelling national college entrance exam, the gaokao, has long been seen as a ticket to success, often leading to coveted spots at the country’s most prestigious schools in Beijing like Tsinghua University and Peking University.

But this year, some of China’s best-performing students are turning these top universities down.

They are instead opting for institutions that promise stronger career stability or offer degrees in emerging fields like artificial intelligence.

Such unconventional choices, which have sparked debate online, come as the nation’s youth unemployment rate reached a two-year high of 18.9 per cent in August.

NOT CHOOSING WEAK OPTIONS

When several top gaokao performers announced in August that they were declining offers from elite universities, the news quickly went viral.

The hashtag “Where are the top scorers who turned down Tsinghua going” became a trending topic across Chinese social media.

Among them was a Beijing top scorer who reportedly turned down Peking University to study AI at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou.

The city is home to AI start-up DeepSeek, which was founded by a Zhejiang alumnus. The school rolled out special DeepSeek courses earlier this year amid China’s nationwide push to develop its AI sector.

Zhejiang University is still among the leading higher education institutions in China, ranking third this year by ShanghaiRanking, an annual global university rankings report. Tsinghua University is in the top spot while Peking University is second.