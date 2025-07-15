China's Q2 GDP growth tops forecast even as US tariff risks mount

BEIJING: China’s economy grew at a slightly faster pace than expected in the second quarter, showing resilience in the face of US tariffs, though analysts warn of intensifying headwinds that will ramp up pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus.

The world's No 2 economy has so far avoided a sharp slowdown in part due to a fragile US-China trade truce and policy support, but markets are bracing for a weaker second half as exports lose momentum, prices continue to fall, and consumer confidence remains low.

Data on Tuesday (Jul 15) showed China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 per cent in the April to June quarter from a year earlier, slowing from 5.4 per cent in the first quarter, but just ahead of analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 5.1 per cent.

"China achieved growth above the official target of 5 per cent in Q2 partly because of front loading of exports," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The above target growth in Q1 and Q2 give the government room to tolerate some slowdown in the second half of the year."

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 1.1 per cent in April to June, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed, compared with a forecast 0.9 per cent increase and a 1.2 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

Investors are closely watching for signs of fresh stimulus at the upcoming Politburo meeting due in late July, which is likely to shape economic policy for the remainder of the year.

Beijing has ramped up infrastructure spending and consumer subsidies, alongside steady monetary easing. In May, the central bank cut interest rates and injected liquidity as part of broader efforts to cushion the economy from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

Further monetary easing is expected in the coming months, while some analysts believe the government could ramp up deficit spending if growth slows sharply.

But China observers and analysts say stimulus alone may not be enough to tackle entrenched deflationary pressures, with producer prices in June falling at their fastest pace in nearly two years.