China built houses fast for decades. Why is ‘good housing’ now the new priority?

SHENZHEN: Preparing to move into his new family home in Shanghai’s Baoshan district last September, Liu Jun (not his real name) thought the hardest part of adulthood was behind him.

The apartment, which cost nearly 8 million yuan (US$1.1 million), was the biggest purchase of his life, one that his parents helped finance.

He and his girlfriend had planned to move in before Chinese New Year, introduce the flat to their parents and begin life together under their own roof. The couple had hoped to use the new flat to host both families ahead of a planned wedding this year.

But instead of a new beginning, it became what the 27-year-old securities company employee described as a nightmare.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They paid around 300 yuan for a pre-handover inspection meant to offer reassurance.

Instead, the checks unearthed serious problems that brought those plans to an abrupt halt.

“We had already flagged water seepage issues and excessive moisture levels in the master bedroom wall,” Liu, who asked not to be identified as he is pursuing legal action, told CNA.

“But the more we tore things apart, the worse it got. We eventually discovered that the entire exterior wall was leaking. Once it was opened up, there was mould everywhere, and even insects growing inside the backing panels,” he said.

“How did they have the cheek to hand over a house like this?”