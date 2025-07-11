‘Do I expect too much?’: China’s class of 2025 faces harsh job reality after graduation

SHENZHEN: “I was confident at first but I feel numb now.”

For Ou Muoli, a 23-year-old graduate from Chongqing searching for work in Shenzhen, July is not just graduation season - it marks the fourth straight month of her relentless job hunt.

Ou, who graduated with a degree in international finance and trade from Henan University, knows what she wants: a decent monthly salary of around 5,000 yuan (US$697), full weekends off to rest and recuperate, and benefits like proper social insurance coverage.

Since March, she has submitted more than 100 job applications, both online as well as in person at graduate job fairs.

A few companies had gotten back, Ou said, but they were either teaching or sales roles she was not interested in - or expected early start dates, which wouldn’t work, she said, as she still had her thesis to complete.

“Roles in administration, human resources or marketing all require experience,” she said - a clear hurdle for someone like herself, fresh out of university.

MISMATCH BETWEEN DREAMS AND REALITY

Across China, as graduation ceremonies roll out from late June to early July, millions of students are tossing their graduation caps and bracing for what comes next.

This year, a record 12.2 million fresh graduates are set to enter China’s job market.

At first glance, the opportunities look bright. Just five fast-growing sectors - wind and solar, drones, AI, new energy vehicles and biopharma - are projected to need more than 12 million workers by 2025.