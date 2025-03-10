Navigating a flood of graduates: China's youth grapple with job mismatch, low pay, and fierce competition

UNEMPLOYMENT VS UNDEREMPLOYMENT

China's youth unemployment has far-reaching implications, affecting not only the economic landscape but also the social fabric of the nation, say analysts.

The term "rotten-tail kids" has emerged to describe young graduates who, unable to secure jobs commensurate with their education, find themselves in low-paying positions or reliant on parental support. This term draws a parallel to "rotten-tail buildings" - unfinished homes that have plagued China's economy since 2021.

Terming this issue as the "good enough job problem", Dychtwald further noted underemployment - where graduates take jobs that underutilise their skills - as a major concern.

“There’s a growing gap between graduate expectations and the jobs available.”

This discrepancy doesn't just affect income - it alters the young people's worldview, dampening their morale and ambition.

“Unemployment is obviously what is the biggest threat to political stability," Dychtwald said. "But I don't believe that underemployment is less severe when you're thinking about the morale and ambition of a generation.”

The psychological blow has been particularly acute since the pandemic.

“The COVID moment, which was a longer moment in China than elsewhere, totally sent an economic shock through the spine of this generation. And they haven't recovered from that,” Dychtwald added.

“What they're looking for is a sense of hopefulness.”

Eli Friedman, professor of Global Labor and Work at Cornell University, pointed to a cultural shift underlying youth attitudes toward employment.

Unlike their parents’ generation, today’s young graduates are more resistant to accepting lower-quality or unstable positions, even under economic pressure.

“I don't think that if you are 22 years old, 23 years old and graduating from a college in China, (you’re) going sell trinkets on the street and save up, and then use that to start a small business. And I don't think that's where people are just at, culturally,” Friedman said.

This attitude shift has given rise to concepts like “lying flat” or "tangping" in Chinese, where young adults opt out of the hyper-competitive job market altogether.

Some youths are unwilling “to take whatever job is available” after having grown increasingly disillusioned with the traditional model of career advancement, Friedman explained.

Lai Jiawen, a 32-year-old who holds a Master's degree from Peking University, is one of them. After working for several years, she now feels emotionally drained.

“Frankly speaking, at this stage I don’t have a definitive plan. My main focus right now is simply to take a break and ‘lie flat’. The past seven or eight years of work have left me physically and mentally exhausted, and I’ve lost sight of the meaning in life - and even in work.”