Paws on board: China expands high-speed train access for pets as ownership booms

BEIJING: Pets are now allowed on more high-speed trains in China as authorities seek to make travel more accessible for a growing number of urban pet owners.

Passengers can bring small dogs and cats aboard 38 high-speed trains under an expanded pilot scheme by state rail operator China Railway. This builds on the initial trial of 10 trains that began earlier this year.

Eight major high-speed rail routes are now included in the expanded programme, covering popular lines such as Beijing-Shanghai, Beijing-Guangzhou, Beijing-Harbin, and Shanghai-Kunming, China Railway announced in a WeChat notice on Friday (Jun 20).

The launch of the pilot in April marked the first time pets were officially allowed on high-speed passenger trains in China.

Each passenger is limited to bringing one domesticated dog or cat. The pet must be in good health, weigh no more than 15kg and be no taller than 40cm at the shoulder, China Railway said.

Pet owners also have to present a valid identity card and a certificate of animal quarantine for their furry companion when booking through the national rail ticketing system, called 12306.

The pets are housed in climate-controlled containers in designated carriages, and monitored by railway staff at intervals of no more than two hours, according to local media reports.

The expansion of the pilot scheme is to “better meet the needs of passengers travelling with their pets”, China Railway said in its Friday notice.

China’s pet industry has boomed in recent years, fuelled by young, affluent consumers increasingly willing to spend on their furry companions. An expanding number are seeking to travel with their animals, even abroad, despite challenges in securing pet-friendly transport and accommodation.

According to the latest China Pet Industry White Paper released by Petdata, the urban market for pet dogs and cats rose by 7.5 per cent to 300.2 billion yuan (US$41.7 billion) in 2024.