Blast at fireworks factory in China's Hunan kills 21
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a speedy and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the blast.
BEIJING: A blast at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has killed 21 people and injured 61, prompting President Xi Jinping to call for a thorough investigation, state media reported on Tuesday (May 5).
The blast in Hunan's capital city of Changsha, home to a hub for fireworks manufacturing, occurred on Monday around 4.40pm, according to reports by CCTV and Xinhua.
Videos on Chinese internet platforms showed thick smoke billowing from a large site with collapsed buildings and debris strewn around the area. Reuters could not verify the footage.
Nearly 500 firefighters, rescuers and medical personnel attended the scene, according to the South China Morning Post.
The blast happened at Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company, media said. Reuters could not find a telephone listing for the company to seek comment.
Xi called for a speedy investigation to determine the cause of the blast and strict accountability for the incident, Xinhua reported.
Last year, China exported US$1.14 billion worth of fireworks, more than two-thirds of global sales, data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity shows.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that victims have been taken to Liuyang People's Hospital for treatment, with the oldest at 68 years old. Most of the injured suffered from bone injuries.
A 28-year-old worker told CCTV that he was working in one of the factory buildings when the explosion happened, and suffered injuries to the left leg. He has since received treatment, and his condition is stable.
CCTV also spoke to another worker who suffered injuries to her legs, the pelvic area and her face.
AFTERMATH
Villagers described having to take detours after stones and other debris were blasted onto the road.
"The windows at home were completely shattered," said an unnamed villager, speaking to Chinese media outlet Beijing News. "The aluminum window frames were deformed, and even the stainless-steel doors were twisted out of shape."
Another villager said she had taken her grandchild and left the village in fear when the blast occurred.
A year-long nationwide campaign was launched on May 1 to crack down on fireworks and firecrackers - which will include stricter limits on safety, noise, and chemical and explosive content.
Xi also ordered authorities to strengthen risk screening and hazard control in key industries, enhance public safety and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.
Xi often issues "important instructions" to local officials after major accidents and disasters with fatalities. Last week, he urged a nationwide upgrade in China's disaster response capacity.
Xi had also issued instructions after a blaze in Hong Kong in November at the Wang Fuk Court complex that killed 168 people.