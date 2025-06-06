China seeks improved ties with Canada amid rising trade tensions

BEIJING: China called on Friday (Jun 6) for steps to improve bilateral ties with Canada, saying there were no deep-seated conflicts of interest, following a spike in trade tensions with many of Beijing's Western trade partners this year.

China is willing to work with Canada to put ties on a healthy and stable path and find solutions to address each other's concerns through enhanced dialogue, Premier Li Qiang told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a phone call on Friday, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

"There is no fundamental conflict of interests between the two countries," Li said.

Li's talks with Carney followed a highly anticipated phone call between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, which Trump said led to "a very positive conclusion" and offered hope the trade war between the world's two largest economies might start to de-escalate.

As the effects of trade frictions start to make their way into the already soft Chinese economy, Beijing has stepped up engagement with other countries to alleviate friction despite earlier retaliation.

In March, Beijing announced tariffs on over US$2.6 billion worth of Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for Ottawa's levies on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminium products introduced in October.