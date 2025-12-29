China launches war games around Taiwan as island vows to defend democracy

BEIJING: China staged live-fire drills around Taiwan on Monday (Dec 29), deploying troops, warships, fighter jets and artillery for its Justice Mission 2025 exercises, as the island scrambled soldiers and showcased United States-made hardware to rehearse repelling an attack.

The Eastern Theatre Command said it had concentrated forces to the north and southwest of the Taiwan Strait and carried out live firing and simulated strikes on land and maritime targets. The drills would continue on Tuesday and include exercises to blockade the island's main ports and encircle it.

A senior Taiwan security official told Reuters that dozens of Chinese military boats and aircraft were operating around the island, some of which were "deliberately closing in" on Taiwan's contiguous zone, defined as 24 nautical miles (around 44km) from its coast.

This marks China's sixth major round of war games since 2022 after then-US House Speaker ⁠Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island, and follows a rise in Chinese rhetoric over Beijing's ‍territorial claims after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The drills began 11 days after the US announced US$11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever weapons package for the island, drawing a protest from China's defence ministry and warnings the military would "take forceful measures" in response.