China holds low-key Nanjing Massacre memorial amid Japan tensions

NANJING, China: China held a low-key memorial ceremony on Saturday (Dec 13) for the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, with President Xi Jinping not attending, amid a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan.

Beijing has raged against Japan since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last month that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Chinese-claimed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre, in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in what was then its capital.

A post-World War II Allied tribunal put the death toll in the eastern city of Nanjing at 142,000, but some conservative Japanese politicians and scholars have denied that a massacre took place at all.