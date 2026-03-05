Watch live: China Premier Li Qiang's speech at opening of National People's Congress

China’s annual parliamentary gathering begins with the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday (Mar 5).

Beijing has set its economic growth target for 2026 at 4.5 to 5 per cent, setting the tone for Premier Li Qiang’s government work report, which will lay out policy priorities and steps to support the world’s second-largest economy.

This year's meetings also mark the start of its next five-year development blueprint, which will shape economic strategy through 2030 as policymakers confront slowing growth, weak domestic demand and rising geopolitical tensions.

Watch it live on CNA.