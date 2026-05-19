Pain for clicks: Inside China’s violent ‘PK livestreaming’ craze despite crackdowns

SINGAPORE: In one livestream, a man repeatedly smashes his head with aluminium beverage cans while amused viewers flood the screen with likes and virtual gifts.

In another video, groups of participants lash each other’s legs and backs with hard leather belts and tree branches as the number of live viewers surges online.

These violent stunts are part of a disturbing genre in China - “brutality PK” livestreams where streamers compete on social media in real time for views and clout - often by inflicting pain and humiliation on themselves or others.

Short for “Player Kill”, a term that originated from traditional online gaming and once referred to lighthearted activities like singing contests and comedy roasts, PK livestreams have taken on a darker meaning in China.

On popular video and livestreaming platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou, some streamers carry out dangerous and often degrading acts for internet clout and even profits.

In a 40-second video seen by CNA on Bilibili, a popular Chinese live-streaming website similar to YouTube, an adult man is seen hitting a younger woman on her buttocks with a slipper repeatedly.

The video, captioned “Punishment for losing PK (battle)” - drew over 15,800 views and attracted dozens of comments.

“I can feel the pain even just by watching,” said one user, with another remarking that “hitting the buttocks is too crazy”.

Chinese cyber authorities say such content is “extremely harmful” and have launched recent action.

In Zhejiang province in eastern China, 13 people were arrested over staging abusive and degrading PK contests to attract traffic and boost earnings.

“To gain attention and virtual gifts, they performed extremely dangerous and degrading acts on camera,” read a report about the incident published by the state-owned Global Times on Apr 30.