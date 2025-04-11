China pledges US$137 million for Myanmar earthquake relief

BEIJING: China has pledged emergency humanitarian assistance of 1 billion yuan (US$137 million) to earthquake-stricken Myanmar, its embassy in the southeast Asian nation said.

The Mar 28 quake of magnitude 7.7 was one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, killing 3,645, as it toppled buildings, flattened communities and deprived many of food, water and shelter.

In a statement on Thursday (Apr 10), the Chinese embassy said the funds would provide urgently needed food, medicines and prefabricated homes, as well as pay for medical, epidemic prevention and disaster assessment expert groups.