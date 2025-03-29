Malaysia deploys team to Myanmar as Southeast Asia offers condolences and help to quake-hit neighbours

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia and Indonesia have sent and offered help to Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude quake hit on Friday (Mar 28).

Malaysia has deployed a 10-member team from its national disaster management agency to quake-hit Myanmar and will send another 40 people on Sunday, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Myanmar has reported at least 144 deaths from the quake and its ruling junta made a request for international aid and declared a state of emergency in the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Eastern Shan State and the capital Naypyidaw.

Over 700 people were injured in Myanmar, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said.