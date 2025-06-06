China’s pro wrestling scene dealt one-two blow by sluggish economy, lack of support

BEIJING: In an event space on the fringes of Beijing, two heavyset wrestlers in spandex and masks stare each other down in the middle of a ring.

They spring off the ropes with surprising agility, poised to strike.

A third figure, clad in a traditional Chinese gown, storms onto the squared circle. With swift, kungfu-style power kicks, he sends both fighters crashing onto the mat with thunderous thuds that echo around the arena.

"This is awesome! This is awesome!" the crowd roars in English.

While the venue sold out all of its almost 400 seats, the overall number of Chinese pro wrestling spectators is a far cry from what it once was, with its standing ticket sales far below expectations.

A few years ago, Middle Kingdom Wrestling (MKW), one of China’s few homegrown wrestling promoters, was riding a wave of momentum. Viewership was increasing – its roster of pro wrestlers sold out shows and profited from the sale of merchandise.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it has struggled to recreate the buzz.

As China’s economic slowdown continues to bite, its ticketed shows – which used to be held once every two months – are now organised just twice a year.

“We kind of had to slow down a bit and try to find opportunities. The economy continues to be sluggish for a lot of industries,” said Adrian Gomez, president of the organisation.

Its shows are infused with a distinct local flair – wrestlers don gear with Chinese embroidery while traditional music blares from the speakers.

A ticket at the front row costs about US$70, while the cheapest is priced at around US$26.

Hardcore fans said they are willing to pay the relatively steep price, given that the live atmosphere at such events is electrifying and "incomparable" to watching on a screen. Some said they would even travel from other cities just for the experience.

"I don’t think it’s very expensive. Here, I can experience the live atmosphere, see some of our top fighters, and also some of our top-tier pro wrestlers. It’s totally worth it,” a ticket holder told CNA

MKW also live streams its shows for free, which typically attract several thousand views.