Chinese robotaxi operator Pony.ai says one of its cars caught fire, no injuries

SHANGHAI: Chinese robotaxi operator Pony.ai said on Wednesday (May 14) that one of its cars caught fire while being handled by service staff after a system malfunction, but that no passengers were onboard.

The vehicle was operating without a human driver on the road on Tuesday morning when it showed an "abnormal status", prompting the vehicle's safety protection mechanism to initiate an emergency stop, Pony.ai said.

"No collision occurred and no one was injured. Service personnel arrived at the scene within two minutes upon receiving the alert. During the handling process, the vehicle caught fire," it said in a statement.

"The specific cause is currently under investigation."

The incident could fuel further concerns over the safety of autonomous driving in China. Chinese regulators have recently moved to tighten the marketing and promotion of such features following a fatal accident involving a Xiaomi car that had been on autopilot mode.

One video posted on Chinese social media on Wednesday showed plumes of black smoke billowing from a road in Beijing as cars continued to drive in the reverse direction on a three-lane motorway.