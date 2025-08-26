China, Russia should safeguard security, development interests, says Xi

BEIJING: China and Russia should jointly safeguard their security and development interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the visiting Russian parliament speaker on Tuesday (Aug 26), in their efforts to build a more "equitable" international order.

The two sides should continue their traditional friendship and deepen strategic mutual trust, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he might impose "massive" sanctions on Russia in two weeks depending on whether progress was possible in his bid to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump held a summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month, but has been unable to coax him into a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Monday, Trump said China had to give the United States rare earth magnets or "we have to charge them 200% tariff or something".

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's lower house of parliament the State Duma, arrived in China on Monday ahead of Putin's visit to China this weekend, where he will cross paths with tens of Global South world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a security forum.