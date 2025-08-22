China's Xi to host Putin, UN's Guterres at regional summit

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russia's Vladimir Putin, UN chief Antonio Guterres and more than 20 heads of government later this month, Beijing said on Friday (Aug 22), for a political and security meet aimed at cementing China's regional influence.

Leaders from a bloc spanning roughly a quarter of the globe will unveil new plans to deepen their ties when they gather for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin from Aug 31 to Sep 1, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a news conference on the summit's preparations.

The gathering takes place just days before Beijing stages one of its largest military parades in years and as US President Donald Trump's foreign and trade policies, particularly on Israel, Gaza and tariffs, nudge key regional players closer to China.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the invitees, Bin said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to attend the summit, ahead of hosting Trump and other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in October.

"The more turbulent and complex the international situation becomes, the more important it is for all countries to strengthen unity and cooperation," Bin said.

"With the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's stability and resilience, we can address uncertainties and unpredictable factors ... and create a favourable environment of lasting peace."

The summit will conclude with the signing and release of the Tianjin Declaration, he said.

At the 2024 SCO summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, leaders agreed to step up cooperation on regional counterterrorism, renewable energy and the digital economy.