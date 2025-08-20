Russia expects India to keep buying its oil and seeks China-India-Russia talks

NEW DELHI: Russia expects to continue supplying oil to India despite warnings from the United States, Russian embassy officials in New Delhi said on Wednesday (Aug 20), adding that Moscow hopes trilateral talks will soon take place with India and China.

US President Donald Trump has announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on Indian goods exported to the US from Aug 27, as a punishment for buying Russian oil, which constitutes 35 per cent of India's total imports compared with a negligible 0.2 per cent before the Ukraine war.

"I want to highlight that despite the political situation, we can predict that the same level of oil import (by India)," Roman Babushkin, the charge d'affaires at the Russian embassy in India, told a press briefing.

He predicted India and Russia would find ways to overcome Trump's latest tariffs in their "national interests".

Trade talks between India and the US broke down over the opening up of India's vast farm and dairy sectors, as well as its purchases of Russian oil. The total tariff announced on Indian goods entering the US is 50 per cent.

The Indian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

It has previously been said that the US decision to single out India for Russian purchases was "extremely unfortunate".