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China says imports and exports surged in August
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East Asia

China says imports and exports surged in August

China says imports and exports surged in August

A crane loads a shipping container into a truck at an automated container port in Tianjin, China on Aug 29, 2025. (File photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)

08 Sep 2026 11:51AM
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BEIJING: China's imports and exports surged in August, official data showed on Tuesday (Sep 8), helped by a global AI buildout that has fuelled demand for the country's technology products.

Exports spiked 25 per cent year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said, accelerating slightly from July's growth of 23.9 per cent.

The increase fell just short of a Bloomberg forecast of 25.9 per cent.

Imports swelled 28.2 per cent year-on-year, which was faster than July's 27.5 per cent but short of Bloomberg's forecast of 31.0 per cent.

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After achieving a historic trade surplus in 2025, China's trade has continued to boom this year, due largely to heightened overseas demand for semiconductors, computing hardware and other products linked to the artificial intelligence boom.

In January through August, the value of China's exports of computers and related parts surged 49.4 per cent, the GAC data showed.

Shipments to the United States climbed 34.4 per cent year-on-year last month, compared with the 17 per cent increase seen in July.

The latest figures come before an expected high-stakes summit in Washington this month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

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Source: AFP/fh

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