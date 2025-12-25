China says US arms sales to Taiwan 'speeding up threat of war'
The US had announced US$11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the biggest-ever US weapons package for the island.
BEIJING: China criticised the latest US weapons deal with Taiwan on Thursday (Dec 25), saying the sale was "speeding up" the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait.
Last week, the United States announced US$11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the biggest-ever US weapons package for the island.
"The US side has reneged on its commitments, escalating arm sales to Taiwan and intensified its acceptance of Taiwan, fueling further arrogance and speeding up the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait," said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson at the Chinese defence ministry.
The United States should stop all "provocations" and correct its "wrong actions", Zhang said at a regular news conference on Thursday.
“The US’ negative Taiwan-related Bill wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs and sends a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence secessionist forces, which seriously undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," he said.
The spokesperson also urged the US to "fully understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques".
He also added that the US should be "extremely cautious" in dealing with Taiwan-related issues, stop arming the island in any way, and "take concrete actions to safeguard the overall situation of bilateral relations between the two nations and two militaries”.
THE ARMS PACKAGE
The proposed arms sales, approved by the US on Dec 18, cover eight items, including HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Altius loitering munition drones and parts for other equipment, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.
"The United States continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defence capabilities and in rapidly building strong deterrent power and leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages, which form the foundation for maintaining regional peace and stability," it said at the time.
The ministry said the package is at the Congressional notification stage, which is where Congress has a chance to block or alter the sale should it wish, though Taiwan has widespread cross-party support.
In a series of separate statements announcing details of the weapons deal, the Pentagon said the arms sales serve US national, economic and security interests by supporting Taiwan's continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a "credible defensive capability".
China's defence ministry, on Dec 19, said its military will step up training and "take forceful measures" to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The ministry said then it had lodged "stern representations" with the US, and urged the country to immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan and abide by its commitment not to support "Taiwan independence forces".
Washington has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier.
The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a persistent source of friction with China.