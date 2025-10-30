China to send youngest astronaut, mice on space mission this week

JIUQUAN: The crew for China's next manned flight to its space station will include the country's youngest astronaut to undertake a space mission, authorities said on Thursday (Oct 30), as well as four lab mice.

The Tiangong space station - crewed by teams of three astronauts that are exchanged every six months - is the crown jewel of China's space programme, into which billions of dollars have been poured in a bid to catch up with the United States and Russia.

The Shenzhou-21 mission is set to blast off at 1.44pm on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesperson Zhang Jingbo.

Flight engineer Wu Fei, who has just turned 32, is set to become the youngest Chinese astronaut to undertake a space mission, authorities said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I feel incomparably lucky," he told reporters on Thursday. "Being able to integrate my personal dreams into the glorious journey of China's space programme is the greatest fortune this era has bestowed upon me."

He will be commanded by veteran space pilot Zhang Lu, 48, who took part in the Shenzhou-15 mission more than two years ago.

Payload specialist Zhang Hongzhang, 39, makes up the third member of the crew.

Also along for the ride are four mice - two male and two female - which will be the subjects of China's first in-orbit experiments on rodents, CMSA spokesperson Zhang said.