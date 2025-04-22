China sends team to Myanmar to monitor ceasefire, foreign ministry says

BEIJING: China has recently sent a team to Myanmar to monitor a ceasefire it brokered between the country's ruling military and a rebel group, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 22), signalling its deepening involvement in an expanding civil war.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021 when its powerful military deposed an elected civilian government, sparking a nationwide protest movement that has morphed into an armed rebellion against the junta.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, mainly made up of ethnic Chinese, last year seized control of a major military headquarters in Lashio near the border with China, as part of rebel offensives in the country that have wrested territory out of the junta's hands.

In January, following talks between the junta and the MNDAA in China's Kunming, Beijing said the warring sides had signed a formal agreement for a ceasefire.