After Shaolin Temple scandal, China’s Buddhists urged to obey the law and pay taxes

Buddhists should obey the law, be patriotic, pay taxes and “play an active role in building the nation and society”, China’s Buddhist regulator said on Tuesday (Aug 19), speaking out for the second time this month about the disgraced abbot of Shaolin Temple.

In a statement on its website, the Buddhist Association of China said that Shi Yongxin, the former abbot, had misappropriated and embezzled funds and temple assets, violated Buddhist regulations, and was suspected of criminal offences.

“This has tarnished the reputation of the Buddhist community in China. Therefore, Buddhist clergy, especially leading figures, must strengthen their awareness of the rule of law, remain vigilant and never cross the legal red line,” the association said.

It said Buddhists were citizens of China first and foremost and should be bound by law. According to the statement, committing crimes creates evil karma, so compliance with the law is a fundamental requirement of Buddhist teachings.

It also referred to some specific religious prohibitions, without saying whether Shi had violated them.

“Buddhist scripture requires the ordained to not betray the nation, not slander the country’s leaders, not evade taxes and not violate laws,” the statement said.