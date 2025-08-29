China shuts social security loophole - so why are some workers more insecure now?

SINGAPORE: For years, many of China’s lowest-paid workers have chosen bigger paychecks over future benefits, sometimes even signing contracts with employers to waive mandatory social insurance contributions.

But that is set to change on Sep 1, when China’s top court will ban informal arrangements between workers and employers to opt out of mandatory social insurance payments.

The Supreme People’s Court emphasised in a briefing on Aug 1 that employers offering cash incentives in lieu of insurance are violating the law.

“Some workers request employers to provide insurance contributions directly to them as subsidies in order to receive higher wages,” said Judge Zhang Yan, adding that some companies have also been avoiding payments to cut labour costs.

Officials say the goal is to strengthen the long-term sustainability of China’s vast welfare system, already the world’s largest covering more than one billion people, while protecting the country’s rapidly ageing population.

But experts warn that lower-income workers and small businesses are likely to bear the brunt of these changes.

A BLOW TO THE MOST VULNERABLE

Ao Xiang, 35, runs a small tailor shop in Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province.

He employs three full-time workers and pays each around 8,000 yuan (SG$1,437) per month.

On top of that, he pays 976 yuan in social insurance for each employee, the mandated employer contribution of 24.4 per cent of the minimum monthly contribution base of 4,000 yuan.

He explained that like many small and micro businesses in the country, he opts for the minimum contribution base.