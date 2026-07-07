Death toll from China storms rises to 15, hundreds injured

BEIJING: The death toll from devastating storms in parts of China rose to 15 on Tuesday (Jul 7), with hundreds more injured and tens of thousands evacuated, state media reported, as President Xi Jinping urged "all out" rescue efforts.

Thunderstorms and gale-force winds killed at least 11 people and injured 331 in the central province of Hubei, where "severe convective weather" hit cities, and tornadoes were reported elsewhere late on Monday, state news agency Xinhua said.

One person is missing, Xinhua said, adding that 4,800 houses were damaged and 22 more collapsed.

"This episode of severe convective weather was characterised by its sudden onset and intense, short-duration winds," it added.

In the southern region of Guangxi, heavy rains and severe flooding from Typhoon Maysak killed at least four people, with at least 50,000 people evacuated, while eight people were still missing.