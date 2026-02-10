China to support 'reunification forces' in Taiwan, go after 'separatists'

BEIJING: China will offer firm support for "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan and strike hard against "separatists", the top Chinese official in charge of policy towards the democratically governed island said in comments published on Tuesday (Feb 10).

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory despite the objections of the government in Taipei, has ramped up its military and political pressure against the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.

Addressing this year's annual "Taiwan Work Conference", the ruling communist party's fourth-ranked leader Wang Huning said officials must advance the "great cause of national reunification", the official state-run Xinhua news agency said.

It is necessary to "firmly support the patriotic pro-unification forces on the island, resolutely strike against 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, oppose interference by external forces, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", Xinhua paraphrased him as saying.

While the report made no mention of the use of force, China has never renounced using military means to bring Taiwan under its control, the Chinese defence ministry struck a stronger note commenting on Taiwanese military deployments.

"If the 'Taiwan independence' armed forces dare to provoke a conflict, they will inevitably be wiped out," ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Tuesday in Beijing.