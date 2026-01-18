Taiwanese reporter accused of bribing military officers to leak information to China

TAIPEI: A journalist in Taiwan was detained on Saturday (Jan 17) on allegations of bribing army officers to provide military information to people from mainland China, as the self-ruled island cracks down on potential infiltration from China.

Taiwan's Qiaotou District Prosecutors Office said in a statement that a district court ordered the detention of a television reporter surnamed Lin and five current and retired military officers. The statement didn't identify the journalist, but CTi TV issued a statement about the detention of its reporter Lin Chen-you.

The company said that it does not know the details of the case, but called for a fair judicial process, adding “God bless Taiwan”.

While Taiwan regularly pursues espionage cases within the government and military, allegations against journalists are unusual.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to take control of the island by force if necessary, has been increasing military pressure against the island. Last month, China’s military launched large-scale drills around it for two days after a Washington announcement of large-scale arms sales to Taiwan.

Prosecutors accuse Lin of paying amounts ranging from several thousand to tens of thousands of Taiwan dollars (tens to hundreds of US dollars) to current military officers in exchange for their providing information to “Chinese individuals". The office didn't specify who the Chinese people were or whether they were linked to the Chinese government.

Authorities raided the premises of the reporter and nine current and retired military personnel on Friday as part of an investigation into violations of Taiwan’s national security and corruption laws and disclosure of confidential information. CTi said that its offices were not raided.

According to Lin's Facebook page, he was a political reporter and anchor covering the island's legislature.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949, when the Communist Party rose to power in Beijing following a civil war. Defeated Nationalist Party forces fled to Taiwan, which later transitioned from martial law to multiparty democracy.