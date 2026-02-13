Chinese tourists head to Russia, Thailand on extended Chinese New Year break

BEIJING: More Chinese tourists are expected to travel overseas during next week's extra-long Chinese New Year break, with top destinations ranging from Russia and Australia to Thailand and South Korea, travel agencies say, but Japan has lost some sheen.

The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is one of China's longest holidays, running for nine days this year from Feb 15, or a day longer than usual, to usher in the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac.

Millions traditionally head home for family reunions during this time, boosting spending in shops, cinemas and restaurants as families nationwide and overseas celebrate together.

RECORD TRIPS EXPECTED OVER 40-DAY TRAVEL RUSH

China expects a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the accompanying 40‑day travel rush, up from 9.02 billion last year, as officials hope this year's longer event spurs more holidaymakers to make domestic visits or venture abroad.

"Thailand has returned to being the top outbound destination thanks to its weather, when most parts of China remain cold," said Zhou Weihong of Shanghai‑based Spring Tour, the travel unit of budget carrier Spring Airlines.

Amid an uncertain economic outlook, many appear to be hoping to leave their troubles behind, however briefly. A prolonged property downturn has eroded household wealth, while uneven growth after the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled job insecurity.

Studies show Chinese consumers are prioritising spending on experiences, with consultants McKinsey's saying in an August market update, "Consumers appear to have quietly moved on ... highlighting deeper shifts in how China consumes."

Domestic leisure demand this year is also split between warm and snowy destinations, with trips to the tropical island of Hainan and northeastern Changbai Mountain popular, added Zhou, a deputy general manager at Spring Tour.