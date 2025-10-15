Chinese travellers venturing further abroad, embracing multi-stop trips

SINGAPORE: As China’s domestic destinations grow more crowded and costly, Chinese holidaymakers are looking overseas instead – and many are willing to travel further and pack multiple stops in one trip.

For Shenzhen resident Wu Ting, that meant squeezing Hong Kong, Bali and Singapore into an eight-day Golden Week getaway.

During an eight-hour stopover in Singapore on Oct 7, Ms Wu told CNA that she aimed to “da-ka”, or tick off as many iconic landmarks as she could.

“For the past few years, because of the pandemic, it wasn't really convenient to travel abroad,” she said.

Crowds and higher prices during the holiday period have also made overseas travel more attractive, Ms Wu added.

“Travelling abroad costs about the same as travelling domestically … plus it's not as crowded overseas. So if the holiday is long enough, I’d be willing to travel abroad to experience a different culture and atmosphere,” she said.

The 25-year-old was among millions of Chinese who travelled overseas during the Golden Week from Oct 1 to Oct 8. This year’s break was a day longer than usual because China's National Day coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival.