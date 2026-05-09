China trade beats forecasts in April despite Middle East war

BEIJING: China's trade grew faster than expected last month, official data showed on Saturday (May 9), withstanding pressure from war in the Middle East and reversing a decline in exports to the United States.

Booming trade has represented a vital lifeline for Beijing in recent years as the domestic economy lags, with sluggish spending and a stubborn debt crisis in the property sector weighing on activity.

The war with Iran, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has produced new risks for China's economy, though its trade has so far appeared to be weathering the disruptions.

Exports from the manufacturing powerhouse were up 14.1 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said.

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The growth outpaced a Bloomberg forecast of 8.4 per cent based on a survey of economists, and also picked up significantly from the 2.5 per cent increase in March.

Analysts say China's diversified energy supply insulates it from immediate shocks from the war, though any global economic downturn would eventually weaken demand for its exports.

Amid a shaky truce, observers are awaiting a high-stakes meeting in Beijing next week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump.