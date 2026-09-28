China says US trade truce extension creates space to advance talks

BEIJING: China said on Monday (Sep 28) that a two-month extension of a trade truce with the United States would provide space for both sides to evaluate the implementation of their arrangement to resolve economic and trade issues, while considering how to advance on those fronts.

In confirming the extension through to Jan 10, China's commerce ministry said it also provides a "relatively stable and predictable policy environment" for cooperation among companies and continued active discussions.

The extension was one of the key takeaways from the second summit this year between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, hosted in Washington last week.

Among the first steps under a trade council that both sides have agreed to form is to discuss a reciprocal tariff cut on US$30 billion of products, aimed at maintaining stable bilateral economic and trade relations.

That would also create better conditions for the export of related Chinese products to the US, the ministry said in its statement.

The economic and trade teams from both sides will conduct regular dialogues focusing on potential investment opportunities and barriers, enhancing policy transparency and predictability, and responding to reasonable concerns from enterprises, it said.