China paraglider’s thundercloud survival claim featured likely AI-faked video

BEIJING/SYDNEY: A Chinese paraglider's account of having been unwittingly swept into a thundercloud and dragged 8km into the sky has come under question after his video of the incident, carried by Chinese state media, turned out to have been likely faked in part.

The video, originally posted after the paraglider's May 24 flight by his support team on Douyin, China's TikTok, employed artificial intelligence to fake some of the footage, according to a review by a digital security firm consulted by Reuters.

The video’s opening showed Peng Yujiang, 55, among the clouds, his face encrusted with ice.

The video, which caused a sensation in paragliding circles, was aired in China and distributed internationally by state-run broadcaster CCTV.

Other news providers also distributed the video, which was picked up globally.

California-based digital security firm GetReal said it was "fairly confident" the first five seconds of Peng Yujiang’s video contained AI-generated images.

There are also inconsistencies noted by GetReal and paragliders who pored over the video: Peng’s legs are initially dangling without the insulating cocoon shown later. His helmet is first white, then black.