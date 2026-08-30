Trained for the great farewell: The young Chinese betting their futures on a still-stigmatised trade

Then there are the realities of the work itself.



Last November, Chang prepared the body of a 21-year-old woman - the same age she was then - who had died in a fall.



The parents pressed red envelopes on her and a colleague, and would not take no as an answer - a gesture Chang understood as reflecting their deep anxiety over whether their daughter would be treated with care.



Rules forbade her from accepting the money. To reassure the mother, Chang took the woman’s hand and pulled down her own mask.



"Auntie, hear me out first. I am the same age as your daughter," she said.



"We will do our absolute utmost to make your daughter beautiful and whole."



Chang used a white hat and an angled lace veil to conceal the young woman’s facial injuries, leaving her lips - intact, carefully painted - visible. When she wheeled her out, the mother dropped to her knees.



"This is my daughter," the mother cried out. "My daughter is so beautiful."



But comforting the bereaved is only one side of the job.



On another shift, a mourner cursed at Chang for 40 minutes after she stopped him from throwing food into the offering incinerator, jabbing a finger at her face as she picked up what he had flung.



Chang recalled bending down to hide her tears from the mourner, before retreating to the corridor.



"Not every family is the kind that you were taught about, the kind you console," she said.



"Sometimes the one who needs consoling is you."