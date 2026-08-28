China removes ex-top general Zhang from Central Military Commission: State media

BEIJING: China removed former top general Zhang Youxia from the country's main military body on Friday (Aug 28), state media reported, seven months after it was announced that he was being investigated for "serious violations of the law".

Zhang's position as the more senior of two vice chairmen on the Central Military Commission (CMC) had made him China's highest-ranked general.

In January, the defence ministry said that Zhang and another high-ranking official and CMC member, Liu Zhenli, were "suspected of serious violations of discipline and the law", a common euphemism for corruption.

The announcement fit into the sweeping anti-graft drive that has defined President Xi Jinping's time in power - but Zhang's fall from grace still shocked observers given his seniority and the perception he was close to Xi.

On Friday, state news agency Xinhua said in a report on a meeting of the standing committee of China's parliament that "the meeting decided to remove Zhang Youxia from the post of Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China".

Liu, who was chief of staff of the CMC's joint staff department, which oversees combat planning, was also removed, it said.