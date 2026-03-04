Two senior Communist Party officials absent at top Chinese political event

BEIJING: Two senior Chinese officials were absent on Wednesday (Mar 4) from the ranks of China's highest tier of power at the opening of the country's two largest political events of the year, with top Communist Party cadres ensnared in a wave of purges.

Zhang Youxia, China's highest-ranking general, was not among the party's 23-member politburo at the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), according to a Reuters witness. Neither was Ma Xingrui, formerly the party's top official in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Zhang, also a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), was put under investigation in January. Ma has not been in the public eye since late October.

China’s defence ministry announced in January that Zhang had been placed under investigation over suspected "serious violations of discipline and law" - a common euphemism for corruption.

The 75-year-old war veteran had been one of President Xi Jinping’s longest-serving allies - overseeing top military operations, training and weapons procurement within the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

His ties with Xi were said to have run deep, with both their fathers being revolutionary comrades.