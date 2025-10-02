China's diplomat in Hong Kong tells new US envoy not to 'interfere'

HONG KONG: China's top diplomat in Hong Kong has rebuked his American counterpart just weeks after her arrival and warned her against meeting people she "shouldn't meet with", according to a statement released on Thursday (Oct 2).

Julie Eadeh took over as the US Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau in late August, following years of fraying ties between the Chinese finance hub and the United States over issues such as a Beijing-imposed national security law and the jailing of protesters.

Eadeh drew the ire of Hong Kong's pro-Beijing faction after opposition figures Anson Chan and Emily Lau were spotted among the guests at a recent consular reception.

Cui Jianchun, the commissioner of China's foreign ministry in Hong Kong, met Eadeh on Tuesday "to lodge solemn representations on her conducts since she assumed duties", his office said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Cui also laid down four edicts: "Don't meet the people who the (consul general) shouldn't meet with, don't collude with anti-China forces, don't instigate, assist, abet or fund any activities that undermine stability in Hong Kong, don't interfere with national security cases in Hong Kong."

Eadeh was working as a US diplomat in Hong Kong in 2019 when the city saw huge and sometimes violent protests, and had reportedly met with prominent activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law.