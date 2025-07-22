Chinese authorities warn comedians against provoking 'gender opposition'

BEIJING: Chinese officials have warned comedians against stirring up gender discord, instructing those who invoke a battle of the sexes to criticise constructively rather than "for the sake of being funny".

The WeChat article posted over the weekend by authorities in eastern Zhejiang province comes after a comedian detailed her abusive marriage in a performance that went viral on Chinese social media.

Women's rights are sensitive territory in China - over the last decade, authorities have cracked down on almost every form of independent feminist activism.

Zhejiang's publicity department chastised some comedy shows for becoming a "battlefield" and simplifying gender issues into "opposition between men and women".

"Criticism is obviously fine, but it should be ... constructive rather than revolve around gender opposition for the sake of being funny," Sunday's WeChat article read.

The department also offered comedians tips on how to discuss gender in their sets.

"Instead of mocking 'blindly confident men' it is better to explore the social causes for this mentality", it suggested.

"Instead of blindly ridiculing 'materialistic women', it is better to reflect on how consumerism shapes gender roles."

The warning did not name a specific comedian, but called out streaming platform iQiyi's "The King of Stand-up Comedy", and mentioned a newcomer dubbed an "industry gem" online.

Earlier this month, the show broadcast a performance by Fan Chunli - who goes by the stage name "Fangzhuren" - an affable 50-year-old whose set revolved around her abusive marriage.

Members of the audience were moved to tears and many stood to applaud when she revealed she had left her ex-husband.

Clips of her set spread across the Chinese internet, earning the former sanitation worker from northern Shandong province legions of new fans.

"I hope Fangzhuren's ex-husband hears this and dies of anger," reads the top-liked comment under a clip re-shared by the programme's official Weibo account.