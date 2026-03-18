Chinese tourists ditch Japan for third month running

TOKYO: Chinese visitors to Japan tumbled 45.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday (May 18), as the fallout from the countries' diplomatic spat bit for the third month running.

Previously, Chinese travellers were the biggest source of tourists to Japan, contributing to a boom in the land of cherry blossoms and Mount Fuji that was fuelled by a weak yen, making shopping cheap.

But in January, South Korea overtook China as the largest contingent, a trend that continued in February, with visitors from the country jumping 28.2 per cent to 1.1 million.

That compared with 396,400 visitors from mainland China last month, the Japan National Tourism Organisation said.

By comparison, 18 countries and regions set new records for the number of their nationals who visited Japan in February - including South Korea, Taiwan and the United States, data showed.

The number of visitors from Hong Kong also shot up by 19.6 per cent compared to last year.

While February is typically the low season for travel to Japan, this year, due to the timing of Lunar New Year, the number of visitors shot up, the tourism group said, noting a particular uptick from East Asia.