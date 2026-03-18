Logo
Logo

East Asia

Chinese tourists ditch Japan for third month running
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Chinese tourists ditch Japan for third month running

Chinese tourists ditch Japan for third month running

People gather at Tagonoura port near industrial facilities as Mount Fuji is seen in the background from Fuji city, Shizuoka Prefecture on Mar 14, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

18 Mar 2026 04:32PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 04:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Chinese visitors to Japan tumbled 45.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday (May 18), as the fallout from the countries' diplomatic spat bit for the third month running.

Previously, Chinese travellers were the biggest source of tourists to Japan, contributing to a boom in the land of cherry blossoms and Mount Fuji that was fuelled by a weak yen, making shopping cheap.

But in January, South Korea overtook China as the largest contingent, a trend that continued in February, with visitors from the country jumping 28.2 per cent to 1.1 million.

That compared with 396,400 visitors from mainland China last month, the Japan National Tourism Organisation said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

By comparison, 18 countries and regions set new records for the number of their nationals who visited Japan in February - including South Korea, Taiwan and the United States, data showed.

The number of visitors from Hong Kong also shot up by 19.6 per cent compared to last year.

While February is typically the low season for travel to Japan, this year, due to the timing of Lunar New Year, the number of visitors shot up, the tourism group said, noting a particular uptick from East Asia.

Related:

CHINA VISITORS UP ELSEWHERE

Japan-China ties have worsened since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Japan might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take Taiwan.

China regards the democratic island as part of its territory and has not ruled out force to annex it, and was furious over the comments.

It summoned Tokyo's ambassador and warned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan.

The number of Chinese visitors to Japan already tumbled 45 per cent in December and nose-dived 60.7 per cent in January.

Instead, other countries including South Korea saw a jump in the number of Chinese visitors.

In January, 418,703 visited South Korea, up from 364,460 the same month last year, according to the Korea Tourism Organisation.

The number of Chinese visitors to Thailand edged up 4.24 per cent on average during the January-February period compared to the same period last year.

Japan's cherry blossom season will be in full swing in late March and early April and some local media reports suggest a decline in the number of Chinese visitors will continue.

Contacted by AFP, one hotel in the Tokyo Bay area said the number of Chinese guests "had halved since November" and that will likely continue in March and April, although a handful of other hotels said they have seen no significant impact from the souring ties between Tokyo and Beijing.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Japan China tourism
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement