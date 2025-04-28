DeepSeek available to download again in South Korea after suspension

SEOUL: Chinese artificial intelligence service DeepSeek became available again on South Korean app markets on Monday (Apr 28) for the first time in about two months, when downloads were suspended after authorities cited breaches in data protection rules.

South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission said on Thursday that DeepSeek transferred user data and prompts without permission when the service first launched in South Korea in January.

Downloading the app was suspended in February after the questions over personal data protection surfaced, but the service was available for download again on South Korea's app market including via Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

"We process your personal information in compliance with the Personal Information Protection Act of Korea," DeepSeek said in a revised privacy policy note applied to the app.