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Explosion kills 5 at South Korean aerospace plant
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East Asia

Explosion kills 5 at South Korean aerospace plant

Explosion kills 5 at South Korean aerospace plant

A vehicle of Korea Electric Power Corporation enters the main gate at the Hanwha Aerospace plant in Daejeon on Jun 1, 2026, after an explosion. (Photo: AFP/YONHAP)

01 Jun 2026 12:39PM
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SEOUL: An explosion at a plant run by South Korean defence firm Hanwha Aerospace killed five people on Monday (Jun 1), local fire authorities said.

The explosion was reported to authorities at around 11am local time at Hanwha's plant in Daejeon, about 150km south of Seoul.

A representative of the Daejeon Fire Headquarters told AFP that five people died and two others were injured, without providing further details.

The blast is believed to have happened inside the factory according to authorities speaking with Yonhap news agency.

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Hanwha Aerospace is a major South Korean defence manufacturer which produces weapons, artillery systems and aerospace components.

Its Daejeon facility focuses on research and development, including advanced weapons technologies and space-related systems.

"The exact circumstances and extent of the damage have not yet been fully determined. The fire has not yet been completely extinguished," a Hanwha representative told AFP.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung instructed officials to mobilise all available resources to bring the fire under control, his office said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

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Source: AFP

Related Topics

building fires explosion South Korea aerospace factory
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