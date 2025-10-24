False claim spreads of Japan 'mass deportations' ministry

TOKYO: False claims that Japan's new prime minister has created a ministry for "mass deportations" have been widely spread online, as immigration misinformation swirls after a "Japanese first" party did well in elections earlier this year.

The misleading statements circulating on X and Facebook - largely in English - say Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first woman premier who was sworn in this week, asked Kimi Onoda to lead the ministry.

Onoda was on Tuesday (Oct 21) tapped for a number of roles, chiefly economic security minister and minister in charge of a "society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals".

A department with the same name was created under Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, although the appointment of a cabinet minister to supervise it is new.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Onoda said that Japan "will strictly handle foreign nationals who do not follow the rules", but there was no mention of mass deportations.

"The inappropriate use of various systems by some foreign residents, their crimes and misbehaviour are causing anxiety and a sense of unfairness among Japanese people," she said.