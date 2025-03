Hong Kong authorities step in as complaints over Coldplay ticketing errors mount

Hong Kong authorities are “highly concerned” about misprinted information on tickets for Coldplay’s concerts at Kai Tak Stadium next month and have told ticketing agent Cityline to provide remedial measures including refunding handling fees.

In a statement issued shortly after Cityline informed ticket holders on Saturday (Mar 22) night they would need to exchange their standing-room tickets for new ones, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said it was highly concerned about the errors found on some of the printed tickets.

Cityline was told to handle the matter “swiftly and properly to ensure that the experience of ticket holders would not be affected”, the bureau said.

It added the company had agreed to add more ticket exchange locations such as in mainland China, allow fans to swap the tickets right up until the shows started and refund handling fees for affected buyers.

The misprint concerned standing tickets priced at HK$1,399 (US$180) delivered by DHL.

The pop band will play Kai Tak Stadium on Apr 8, 9, 11 and 12 as part of its Music of the Spheres world tour.

The Consumer Council said that as of 7pm, it had received 17 complaints over the tickets exchange.

Cityline apologised to consumers, but incensed fans over the border bombarded a Chinese social media account of Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui to express their disappointment and call for remedies.