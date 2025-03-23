Hong Kong authorities step in as complaints over Coldplay ticketing errors mount

In an email sent out before the bureau stepped in, the company said fans would need to exchange their tickets at one of seven locations between Mar 24 and Apr 7 and the previous tickets would be deemed invalid.

Cityline later announced that two more locations had been added, booths would be set up at the stadium for ticket exchanges and handling fees would be refunded.

According to an email sent to ticket holders seen by the Post, the locations are in North Point, Prince Edward, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kwun Tong, Tai Wai, Tsuen Wan and at the Hong Kong International Airport.

For ticket holders on the mainland, Cityline has set up exchange points at cross-border bus stations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen in Guangdong province.

More than 100 ticket holders complained on Law’s Xiaohongshu account, urging her to ensure that fans outside Hong Kong could exchange their tickets for new ones.

One user named Momo questioned the earlier limits placed on the ticket exchange window and the number of locations offered.

“The time limit and geographical restriction on exchanging tickets has single-handedly increased the cost for consumers to get another ticket,” Momo wrote. “[Cityline] hasn’t laid out compensation plans for cross-border consumers’ additional travelling fees and losses from hindrances to their work.”

Another user named Paul urged Law to pay attention to the matter.

“Minister Law, please take some time out for the Cityline ticket exchange saga. Audience members have done nothing wrong, but they have to dedicate time and effort to exchange their tickets,” he wrote. “It’s fine if they’re in Hong Kong, but it’s a hassle if they’re on the mainland.”

Tickets for the originally announced three shows went on sale in October and sold out within minutes, with some quickly reappearing on resale platforms such as Carousell and Facebook Marketplace at a premium several times the original price. A fourth date was added later.

This is not the first time Cityline has attracted complaints over its ticket handling. Last month the Consumer Council said it received at least nine complaints related to the purchase of ComplexCon tickets, involving HK$39,479 in total, as fans complained that a glitch in the online purchasing process had changed the dates they wanted.

The organiser of the pop culture festival also said there were “suspected anomalies” linked to online sales for the highly anticipated performance by K-pop girl group NJZ, formerly NewJeans, with new ticketing arrangements being put in place.

But Cityline denied any system irregularities involving the sale.