Hong Kong's deadliest blaze in decades kills at least 75, scores missing

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities said on Thursday (Nov 27) the death toll from the city's worst fire in decades had risen to 75, as firefighters scoured scorched high-rise buildings in an apartment complex for more than 250 people listed as missing.

Flames were still visible in some of the eight-building housing estate's almost 2,000 units well over 24 hours after the fire broke out, with crews still spraying water over the blackened exteriors.

Authorities have begun investigating what sparked the disastrous blaze - the financial hub's worst in almost 80 years - including the presence of bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the structures as part of an estate-wide renovation.

Hong Kong's anti-corruption body said it has launched a probe into renovation work at the housing complex, hours after police said they had arrested three men on suspicion of negligently leaving foam packaging at the fire site.