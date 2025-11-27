live East Asia
Live: Hong Kong high-rise fire still burning as death toll reaches 44
Nearly 300 people are still missing in the city's worst blaze in decades.
HONG KONG: The death toll from Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades rose to 44 on Thursday (Nov 27) as firefighters battled to extinguish a huge blaze that ripped through high-rise residential towers.
Working through the night, firefighters struggled to reach the upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex. Nearly 300 people are still missing.
