Hong Kong nears end of search and rescue mission as tower fire death toll rises to 94

HONG KONG: Hong Kong fire authorities said on Friday (Nov 28) they expected to wrap up search and rescue operations after the city's worst fire in nearly 80 years tore through a massive apartment complex, killing at least 94 people and leaving dozens still missing.

Firefighters had mostly contained the blaze that destroyed the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the northern district of Tai Po.

The eight-tower estate housing more than 4,600 people had been undergoing renovations and was wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green mesh when the fire started and quickly spread on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they had arrested three construction company officials on suspicion of manslaughter for using unsafe materials, including flammable foam boards blocking windows.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Firefighters said they were hoping to wrap up search and rescue operations at the still smouldering complex on Friday morning.

"We'll endeavour to effect forcible entry to all the units of the seven buildings, so as to ensure there are no other possible casualties," Deputy Fire Services Director Derek Chan told reporters early on Friday.

As many as 279 people were listed as missing in the early hours of Thursday morning, but that figure has not been updated for more than 24 hours. Chan said 25 calls for help to the Fire Department remain unresolved, including three in recent hours which would be prioritised.