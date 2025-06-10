How US-China tensions are reshaping Hong Kong’s future as a global hub

HONG KONG: Since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, it has steadily increased its control over the city.

Beijing has also escalated efforts to strengthen economic and social links between the Chinese special administrative region and the mainland.

But with intensifying geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, Hong Kong’s proximity to mainland China – which has long been one of its greatest economic assets – is becoming a double-edged sword.

DROP IN NUMBER OF REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS

One company that has capitalised on this geographical proximity is Micro-Pak, a Hong Kong-based supplier of anti-mold products for the garment and footwear industries.

From its global head office in Hong Kong, the company manages product development and coordination with its manufacturing bases in China. Today, it sells 3.5 billion products a year with an annual turnover of US$100 million.

“China can’t be beat. That’s where you need to be. There's an endless supply of everything in China,” said Micro-Pak’s managing director Martin Berman.

“Here, if we have to see a customer urgently – many of our customers, it's just a couple of hours away. Our distant customers may be five hours away in a high-speed train, so if we have to see them today or the latest tomorrow, it's a pretty simple thing.”