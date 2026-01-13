Tickets sell out as Hong Kong adds 16 new high-speed rail routes with mainland China

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s high-speed rail expansion has drawn brisk early demand, with some seat classes on several newly added mainland Chinese routes selling out on the first day of sales on Monday (Jan 12).

On Sunday, Hong Kong rail operator MTR said it would introduce 16 new mainland routes, with ticket sales opening the following day and train services set to begin on Jan 26.

New destinations include major eastern Chinese cities such as Nanjing, Wuxi and Hefei, as well as stations across Jiangsu, Anhui, Fujian and Guangdong provinces.

Online ticket sales were swift on several of the new routes.

Business class seats for the Jan 26 service departing from Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station - the city’s sole high-speed rail terminus - to Nanjing South were sold out by Monday afternoon, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Tickets for the seven-hour ride were priced at HK$3,136 (US$402), based on listings on Trip.com.

Similarly, both business and first class tickets for the roughly six-hour ride to Hefei South, costing HK$2,915 and HK$1,511 respectively, were sold out by Monday afternoon, SCMP reported. Likewise for business class (HK$484) and first class tickets (HK$239) to Huizhou South in Guangdong.

Checks by CNA on Tuesday found that several business and first class seats on the Nanjing South and Hefei South routes had since been released. Tickets for these categories remained sold out for the Huizhou South route.

The additions will raise the total number of direct-access mainland destinations from Hong Kong to more than 100, marking a “new milestone” and “further strengthening connectivity”, said MTR in a press release on Sunday.

“The latest improvements will further meet the growing demand for business, leisure and family travel between Hong Kong and cities in the Chinese mainland,” it said.